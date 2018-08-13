Speech to Text for OFFICIALS: Minor injuries after car crashed into bank building

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

damage after a car crashed into its building today... it happened around 11 this morning at the "first-mid" bank on north michigan in marshall. you're looking at pictures from the "marshall fire protection district". officials there told us a car drove through the bank's front entrance before stopping inside the lobby. officials said two people were in the lobby during the crash. they were taken to the hospital for "minor" injuries. [b8]hijacked plane crash-mon vid+pkg officials are piecing together the final moments leading up to