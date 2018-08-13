Speech to Text for 71-year-old man arrested, accused of watching child pornography inside fast food restaurant

food restaurant... tonight -- he's behind bars and facing charges. thanks for joining us for news 10 nightwatch. i'm alia blackburn. officials said they're contacting "federal" authorities in tonight's crime alert... that's after a 71-year-old man was arrested today. timothy guy is facing child pornography charges tonight. that's after a situation at a wendy's restaurant yesterday. loogootee police said they received a complaint about guy watching what appeared to be child pornography inside the restaurant. during the investigation -- officials searched guy's computer and external hard drive. that's when officials said they found several images of naked girls -- ranging from ages 5-to-6 years old to 13 and 14 years old. police also searched guy's home. there -- officials said they found multiple "media storage devices" -- two cameras -- two tablet computers and an external hard drive. guy remains in the martin county jail tonight. a judge said he hopes the sentencing