Speech to Text for Court cases fill Monday's agenda; murder to drugs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

several big cases are on tap... for in vigo county court. we're following four cases, including a murder case that will make its way back into the headlines today. news 10's kiley thomas joins us live in the newsroom with a preview... /////////// that's right melissa. dylan morgan returns to court this morning. morgan is the man accused of shooting and killing gage yoop. yoop died at a home on cleveland street back on august 5th. initially, morgan was charged with reckless homicide. prosecutors then formally charged hiim with murder late last week. today's apprearance will be morgan's first with his lawyer. then this afternoon, we expect madonna fulford to appear in court for her sentencing. last month, she struck a plea agreement with prosecutors. she's going to plead guilty to obstruction of justice and assisting a criminal. police say fulford was a passenger with robert price. he shot and killed katie nash in january of 2017. fulford's already served 500 days in jail. if the judge accepts the plea deal, fulford will get credit for that time served, plus serve another four and a half years on probation. that's not all we're following in court today. we'll highlight two more cases in our next half hour. live in the newsroom, i'm kiley thomas, news 10. a loogootee man is behind bars this morning the vigo county courthouse. we're following four cases in all. we broke down two cases -- in our last half hour. news 10's kiley thomas joins us live in our newsroom to explain the others. /////////// one case we're following today is one i broke right here on news 10 this morning -- a year ago. that's when terre haute police say adam moore led them on a chase. moore topped 100 miles per hour. he ended up crashing on state road 63 behind honey creek mall. moore's trial begins today. he faces 8 charges including possession of meth -- resisting law enforcement -- and criminal recklessness. moving on to the final case we're following this morning. we're talking about former vigo county commissioner david decker. he's been in and out of jail the past few months. today -- is the step before a trial. decker is facing drug charges. he's also charged with domestic battery and invasion of privacy. that's after a woman told a state trooper decker cut her, choked her, and tried to kill her. we'll be following these cases and let you know where things stand tonight on news 10. reporting live in the newsroom, i'm kiley thomas, news 10. [g7]barry wolfe sentencing-fs vo a former basketball