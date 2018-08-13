Speech to Text for High pressure will be on the stage for the start of the week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Monday: Patchy fog, sunny. High: 86° Monday Night: Mostly clear, calm. Low: 62° Tuesday: Sunny with increasing clouds. High: 88° Detailed Forecast: High pressure will be on the stage for the start of the week which means sunshine will be on display. Look for plenty of it, along with temps in the mid to upper 80s through Wednesday. A cold front will begin its approach by midweek and bring and increase in clouds and chance for scattered showers and storms. By the weekend, low 80s will move in, along with a few spotty shower chances.