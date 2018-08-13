Clear

High pressure will be on the stage for the start of the week

Monday: Patchy fog, sunny. High: 86° Monday Night: Mostly clear, calm. Low: 62°

Posted: Mon Aug 13 03:22:41 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 13 03:23:38 PDT 2018

Monday: Patchy fog, sunny. High: 86° Monday Night: Mostly clear, calm. Low: 62° Tuesday: Sunny with increasing clouds. High: 88° Detailed Forecast: High pressure will be on the stage for the start of the week which means sunshine will be on display. Look for plenty of it, along with temps in the mid to upper 80s through Wednesday. A cold front will begin its approach by midweek and bring and increase in clouds and chance for scattered showers and storms. By the weekend, low 80s will move in, along with a few spotty shower chances.
Terre Haute
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 58°
Zionsville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 60°
A sunny start to the week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

