Speech to Text for Sunday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mostly clear conditions for tonight's meteor shower. the meteor shower should peak after midnight tonight. temperatures will drop to the lower 60's. tomorrow patchy fog will set in early and a mostly sunny sky will take over tomorrow afternoon. it will be just a little warmer tomorrow and temperatures will be in the upper 80's. tomorrow night clear skies and calm conditions will move in and temperatures will drop the 60's again. mostly clear conditions for tonight's meteor shower. the meteor shower should peak after midnight tonight. temperatures will drop to the lower 60's. tomorrow patchy fog will set in early and a mostly sunny sky will take over tomorrow afternoon. it will be just a little warmer tomorrow and temperatures will be in the upper 80's. tomorrow night clear skies and calm conditions will move in and temperatures will drop the 60's again. mostly clear conditions for tonight's meteor shower. the meteor shower should peak after midnight tonight. temperatures will drop to the lower 60's. tomorrow patchy fog will set in early and a mostly sunny sky will take over tomorrow afternoon. it will be just a little warmer tomorrow and temperatures will be in the upper 80's. tomorrow night clear skies and calm conditions will move in and temperatures will drop the 60's again. mostly clear conditions for tonight's meteor shower. the meteor shower should peak after midnight tonight. temperatures will drop to the lower 60's. tomorrow patchy fog will set in early and a mostly sunny sky will take over tomorrow afternoon. it will be just a little warmer tomorrow and temperatures will be in the upper 80's. tomorrow night clear skies and calm conditions will move in and temperatures will drop the 60's again. ---------------------- ---------------------- --- mostly clear conditions for tonight's meteor shower. the meteor shower should peak after midnight tonight. temperatures will drop to the lower 60's. tomorrow patchy fog will set in early and a mostly sunny sky will take over tomorrow afternoon. it will be just a little warmer tomorrow and temperatures will be in the upper 80's. tomorrow night clear skies and calm conditions will move in and temperatures will drop the 60's again. ---------------------- ---------------------- --- mostly clear conditions for tonight's meteor shower. the meteor shower should peak after midnight tonight. temperatures will drop to the lower 60's. tomorrow patchy fog will set in early and a mostly sunny sky will take over tomorrow afternoon. it will be just a little warmer tomorrow and temperatures will be in the upper 80's. tomorrow night clear skies and calm conditions will move in and temperatures will drop the