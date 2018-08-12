Speech to Text for Rex celebrate title

the rex last night secured their second prospect league title in franchise history... terre haute went on the road and played spoiler.. knocking off league-leading kokomo .. it took extra innings.. but the rex reclaim the championship with a 4-3 win and a series sweep.. the title is the finishing touch on a great season from the rex.. who dominated the west division for most of the summer.. for the second time in four years.. the rex are back on top.. but for these players.. the bonds they forged this summer are just as important as winning that championship.. [501]rex win title-sot it's very special. i was talking to a couple of the guys before the game and i was saying we're always going to be boys after this, but if we win, we're really going to be boys. so just being able to win a championship with these guys means a lot. it's a fun time. it's a new group of guys and we're all brothers. we're going to keep in touch for a long time. it's real special. this win was big for the terre haute rex.. they become only the third team in prospect league history to win multiple titles.. and it's the first championship for manager tyler wampler .. but this win is even more important to the group that prides itself on being terre haute's team.. the rex do a lot to reach out and have an impact in the community.. and wampler says this win is for everyone who's given this team their support, including some who are no longer with us. we've had some big time fans that we've lost over the past couple of years. luke jones was our bat boy. he lost his battle to cancer. my neighbor, jim roberts. our play-by-play guy's wife teresa arnold. so this win goes to those people, rex nation. as the summer sports seasons come to an end.. it signals the