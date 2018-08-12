Speech to Text for IFCA Preseason Rankings

high school football in indiana.. and today.. state football coaches reveal who they've got their eye on for the upcoming season.. the indiana football coaches association releasing their first preseason poll.. and you'll see a few wabash valley teams among the ranks .. as you might expect.. the linton miners are receiving early votes.. ranked 10th in class 2-a.. the miners will have a big chance to move up in those rankings as they open the season friday against defending state champion and 2-a top-ranked southridge .. meanwhile.. in class 1-a.. two teams that met in last years sectional are ranked in the top 10.. last year's state runner up eastern greene comes in at 6th .. while north central comes into the season 3rd.. and in farmersburg.. senior jacob pritchard says the team is ready to meet those expectations. it really means we have some large shoes to fill. it really makes us want to work harder, fill everyone's expectations, and really get the job done. sometimes you have to get the monkey off your back. we've been to the sectional finals three years in a row. each time we've lost to either the state runner-up or the state champion. so i think single a football in this area is the best that it is in the state. trust me when i say there are plenty of other teams in the wabash valley who are hungry this season and looking to earn their way into the rankings .. the high school football season begins this friday.. and of course sports 10 is the place to catch all the action.. in the zone kicks off this friday night on wthi-tv..