weather forecast

Posted: Sun Aug 12 06:21:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Aug 12 06:21:19 PDT 2018
Posted By: Kevin Orpurt

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

monday sunny, with a high near 88. calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. monday night mostly clear, with a low around 64. light and variable wind.
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Zionsville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Clear and warm tonight, sunshine for Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

