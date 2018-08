Speech to Text for weather forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

text "4, 3, 2, 1, 0...lift off. .... a daring mission to shed kevin adlibs about today's weather live shot. text "4, 3, 2, 1, 0...lift off. .... a daring mission to shed