Rose-Hulman opens practice

Posted: Sat Aug 11 20:44:13 PDT 2018
Casey Miller

for the 20-18 campaign.. and there are high expectations for the fighting engineers .. they're coming off an 8-2 season and have their eyes set on reclaiming the h-c-a-c championship.. preseason polls have the engineers taking 2nd in the conference.. but they're not buying into that.. rose believes the pieces are in place to have a big season.. they return sophomore quarterback andrew dion and h-c-a-c rushing leader garrett wight.. on defense.. senior mike riley is coming off a monster year.. his 17 sacks last year led all of college football.. but riley says his full focus is on the work ahead.. i'm just going to do what i do. i'm not going to focus on last season because that was last season. those numbers mean nothing to me. i'm going to focus on what's ahead of me. i'm not going to try and be better than i was last season. i'm just going to go out there and do my job and if the plays come to me, they come. i don't see an expectation. i just come out here and work hard and get on the field. and whatever happens happens. i'll keep working hard and i know everyone else will too. whoever gets the yards doesn't matter. the fighting engineers open the regular season three weeks from today when they go on the road to face reigning national champion mount union.. that's a wrap for sports.. we're going to take a
