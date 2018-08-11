Clear

Sycamores hold first scrimmage

Defense dominates first simulation at ISU training camp.

game-like action today .. the sycamores hold their first scrimmage of fall training camp.. not a lot of full contact plays out at memorial stadium during the practice session.. just enough to get a little competition going.. that's been the theme all camp for indiana state.. but today.. one side of the football really dominated.. the sycamore defense showing up big time in scrimmage number one and creating problems for the offense.. senior linebacker katrell moss knows his squad has been good in camp.. and he says he loves making things tough for offensive coordinator jeff hecklinksi. coach heck isn't going to like that. but we got in them. we got in them today. defense won that one. he ain't going to like that in film now. coach mallory isn't going to like that either. but we put it on them. i would have liked to see it go both ways. i thought there were some good things, more on the defensive side. i thought there were a couple good runs offensively. but how camp was early, it was back and forth. i didn't feel like we had that today. we need to have more of a back and forth, like a boxing match, taking shots and making plays. and i didn't see that as much today. rose-hulman football also returns to the field to
