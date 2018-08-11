Clear

Terre Haute North wins opener

Patriots defeat Harrison 6-2.

Posted: Sat Aug 11 20:41:57 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Aug 11 20:41:58 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

the terre haute north girls soccer team has a lot to prove this year.. the patriots made an early exit from the state tournament a year ago.. and their quest for redemption begins today.. terre haute north opens the season at home with a match against harrison.. 7th minute.. sasha thompson goal.. 1-0 north.. later in 1st.. ellie price shot saved by raider keeper.. still 1-0 north.. later in 1st.. ellie price shot saved by raider keeper.. still 1-0 north.. megan benefiel save.. the patriots would hold a slim 1-nil lead at the half .. the patriots would hold a slim 1-nil lead at the half .. but they lay it on in the second.. the patriots would hold a slim 1-nil lead at the half .. but they lay it on in the second.. sasha thompson winds up with the hat trick.. three goals for the junior.. patriots start things off with a 6-2 win over harrison.. indiana state football gets their first taste of
