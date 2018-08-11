Speech to Text for Terre Haute North wins opener

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the terre haute north girls soccer team has a lot to prove this year.. the patriots made an early exit from the state tournament a year ago.. and their quest for redemption begins today.. terre haute north opens the season at home with a match against harrison.. 7th minute.. sasha thompson goal.. 1-0 north.. later in 1st.. ellie price shot saved by raider keeper.. still 1-0 north.. later in 1st.. ellie price shot saved by raider keeper.. still 1-0 north.. megan benefiel save.. the patriots would hold a slim 1-nil lead at the half .. the patriots would hold a slim 1-nil lead at the half .. but they lay it on in the second.. the patriots would hold a slim 1-nil lead at the half .. but they lay it on in the second.. sasha thompson winds up with the hat trick.. three goals for the junior.. patriots start things off with a 6-2 win over harrison.. indiana state football gets their first taste of