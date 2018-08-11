Clear

Rex win 2nd championship

Terre Haute defeats Kokomo 4-3 in 10 innings.

Posted: Sat Aug 11 20:40:51 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Aug 11 20:40:52 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for Rex win 2nd championship

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

pretty rare.. but the terre haute rex... they've got two chances now to claim their second prospect league title in franchise history.. rex lead the series against kokomo .. they're one win away from the championship.. gotta get one on the road.. bottom 3rd.. man on 3rd.. roby enriquez catch in right.. guns him at home.. inning ending dp.. rex trail 1-0. top 5th.. enriquez triple to right.. first hit of game for rex.. next batter.. austin weiler.. rex.. next batter.. austin weiler.. sac grounder.. 3-1 kokomo .. top 7.. bases loaded..top 7.. bo elion single.. 2 runs top 7.. bases loaded.. lorenzo elion single.. 2 runs score .. 3-3.. bottom 9.. kokomo winning run on 1st.. rex dp forces extras.. top 10th.. drew ashley infield single .. scores craig shepard. rex up 4-3.. bottom 10th.. final out.. infield single .. scores craig shepard. rex up 4-3.. bottom 10th.. final out.. enriquez catch to end it.. it took a little extra time.. but the terre haute rex win it on the road.. a 4-3 victory gives the rex another prospect league championship.. for the 2nd time in four year.. terre haute is back on top. [e5]rex win title-sot this is the epitome of what this ball club is. the beginning of the summer, didn't know anybody obviously, but we meshed really well throughout the summer and we got a championship out of it. you always dream to win a ring and these shirts and stuff. so it's like more serious for me it's kind of like mlb. coming off one of the best seasons in
