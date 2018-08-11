Speech to Text for Saturday Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at the meadows shopping center in terre haute. there is a farmer's market going on... text some patchy fog will stay with until about the lunch hour - then sun and clouds with a high at 84. clear and cooler tonight, perhaps another round of fog and lows at 64. mainly sunny tomorrow; hotter, and a chance for afternoon showers. high at 86. clear again tomorrow night, a low at 64. with until about the lunch hour - then sun and clouds with a high at 84. clear and cooler tonight, perhaps another round of fog and lows at 64. mainly sunny tomorrow; hotter, and a chance for afternoon showers. high at 86. clear again tomorrow night, a low at 64. with until about the lunch hour - then sun and clouds with a high at 84. clear and cooler tonight, perhaps another round of fog and lows at 64. mainly sunny tomorrow; hotter, and a chance for afternoon showers. high at 86. clear again tomorrow night, a low at 64. officials say an airline employee stole an empty plane from the seattle-tacoma international airport friday with until about the lunch hour - then sun and clouds with a high at 84. clear and cooler tonight, perhaps another round of fog and lows at 64. mainly sunny tomorrow; hotter, and a chance for afternoon showers. high at 86. clear again tomorrow night, a low at 64. officials say an airline employee stole an empty plane with until about the lunch hour - then sun and clouds with a high at 84. clear and cooler tonight, perhaps another round of fog and lows at 64. mainly