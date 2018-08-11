Indiana State Police bus inspections

Clear
Posted: Sat Aug 11 05:00:14 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Aug 11 05:00:14 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

sure your children make it to school safely. vigo county schools recently added a brand new bus from the factory to its lineup. that means it has to go through inspection. "news 10" caught-up "with byro goodman" "from the indiana state police". he's responsible "for inspecting buses" in vigo county. "he says".. "inspectors" work year-round to insure buses are running properly. today, he was checking out that new bus. it passed with flying colors. he says parents can stay informed of their childrens bus by going to the indiana state police or indiana department of education website. we have those links on wthitv.com. now we take a first
