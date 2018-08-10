Clear

Linton vs. Evansville Bosse

Miners vs. Bulldogs

Posted: Fri Aug 10 20:39:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 10 20:39:42 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

tonight, the miners head to evansville to take on bosse... lance dyer playing qb for the miners...smart move by head coach brian oliver to get the ball in the hands of one of his best playmakers...you see dyer's abilities here ... dyer just getting started....you saw his speed....but he's not afraid to take a hit ...he bounces off the tackler and picks up more yards... linton has always been that smash mouth football and they are going to do that again this year... luke lannan races in from seven yards out ... huge opener for linton next week....its not often they are underdogs but they will be as the take on defending 2a state champs and number one southridge..... i mentioned early, next week we'll have our first full
