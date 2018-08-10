Speech to Text for North Central vs. Sullivan

them than north central.... with 20 starters back the t-birds believe this is their year to do things that have never been done before in their porgram history... north central had their annual county rival scrimmage tonight against sullivan... ty thompson on the qb keeper....this young man is fun to watch with the ball in his hands....thompson says see ya wouldn't want to be you...touchdown north central... i like his point at the camera afterwards, he knows he'll be on in the zone a lot this year... north central is going to chew up a lot of yards on the ground this year, this time its kegan ennen crusing in for six... now we all know sullivan is going to score a lot of points with qb jack conner ....if the arrows can run the ball like this they'll be even more dangerous...jakeb skinner rumbles inside the north central 10 .... conner then finds skinner out of the backfield.....you have to feed the horse that carried you there..... touchdown sullivan... as i mentioned north central with a big one next week at west vigo ... sullivan kicks off at north knox.... linton had a long road trip for their scrimmage