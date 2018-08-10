Clear

North Central vs. Sullivan

T-Birds vs. Arrows

Posted: Fri Aug 10 20:38:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 10 20:38:42 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for North Central vs. Sullivan

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

them than north central.... with 20 starters back the t-birds believe this is their year to do things that have never been done before in their porgram history... north central had their annual county rival scrimmage tonight against sullivan... ty thompson on the qb keeper....this young man is fun to watch with the ball in his hands....thompson says see ya wouldn't want to be you...touchdown north central... i like his point at the camera afterwards, he knows he'll be on in the zone a lot this year... north central is going to chew up a lot of yards on the ground this year, this time its kegan ennen crusing in for six... now we all know sullivan is going to score a lot of points with qb jack conner ....if the arrows can run the ball like this they'll be even more dangerous...jakeb skinner rumbles inside the north central 10 .... conner then finds skinner out of the backfield.....you have to feed the horse that carried you there..... touchdown sullivan... as i mentioned north central with a big one next week at west vigo ... sullivan kicks off at north knox.... linton had a long road trip for their scrimmage
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
A Pretty Nice Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Linton vs. Evansville Bosse

Image

North Central vs. Sullivan

Image

West Vigo-North Vermillion scrimmage

Image

Fay Spetter stepping down

Image

THN-Whiteland scrimmage

Image

THS-NORTHVIEW SCRIMMAGE

Image

We had some storms moving in...and then they were gone. Kevin explains

Image

Getting ready for a big meteor shower

Image

ZF Marshall special event

Image

Sullivan County hosts National Night Out

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart