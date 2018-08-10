Clear

West Vigo-North Vermillion scrimmage

Falcons vs. Vikings

Posted: Fri Aug 10 20:38:08 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 10 20:38:08 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for West Vigo-North Vermillion scrimmage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hosted north vermillion.... vikings opening drive from the falcons 38 yard line. vikes qb dane andrews throws the jump ball to the corner of the end zone and the 6'4" senior colton yates brings it in for the touchdown ... later in the vikings opening series, this time from the falcons 25, andrews conects with junior brandon stroud who fights his way to the goal line and extends for the touchdown... final play for the vikings varsity and they go with the quick snap, andrews unleashes down the sideline to matt berkley who gets behind the falcons d for the easy touchdown reception... now it's the falcons turn on offense. first play from scrimmage goes to senior christian myers who runs into vikings territory on the 30 plus yard play. two plays later, junior qb brennan ellis connects with senior corey buchhaas for the red zone touchdown...remember this brennan ellis kid, he has all the makings of a superstar ... north vermillion back on defense..... buchhaas was feeling it in this one, you can't read a qb any better than this.... that's s his third interception of the game that would be ruled a pick six for the falcons... west vigo opens next friday at home against 1a state ranked north central... while north vermillion will have to wait until next saturday for their opener at home against evansville bosse..... [f8]north central sullivan-vo few teams in our area have a bigger bulls eye on
