Speech to Text for Fay Spetter stepping down

baseball jobs in the wabash valley is open... fay spetter informed sports 10 that's he's stepped down at terre haute north.... spetter has spent the last four years as the patriots head coach ....he went 58-42-2 .... he guided north to the 4a state championship game in 2015, the patriots finished as the 4a state runner-up ... he won a conference indiana championship and conference coach of the year honor... spetter has spent 29 years in uniform as a player, assistant and head coach....he was very popular among the players... he was a starter on the patriots 1974 state title team and coached two indiana mister baseball catchers in josh phegley and tj collett .... the terre haute rex thursday