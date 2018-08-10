Speech to Text for THN-Whiteland scrimmage

tonight scrimmaging whiteland ... north's second unit in .....matt gauer rolls out and finds logan giles for a terre haute north first down ... north's senior qb tristan elder back in, he'll be the starter and he shows you why here.....he gets the fourth down completion to deven stillwell.... same drive...elder to josh humphrey....the junior wide out looks like he has butter on his jersey, whiteland defenders were just slipping off him.... another patriot first down... bryce switzer caps off the drive with a tough seven yard touchdown ....the sophomore has the potential to be pretty good..... terre haute north will try to keep their winning streak over northview going next friday when the two open their season in brazil......