THS-NORTHVIEW SCRIMMAGE

THS-Northview scrimmage

Posted: Fri Aug 10 20:07:20 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 10 20:07:20 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

the indiana high school football season will be in the books .... to get ready for their season openers, teams scrimmaged tonight and just like the local teams sports 10 is gearing up for week one with a mini in the zone.... our first scrimmage was at terre haute south, the braves hosted northview.... mj shelton looks healthy from his ankle injury last year.... the northview running back rips off a 10- yard touchdown run .... south ball.....qb collins turner finds james mallory.....the son of isu head coach curt mallory is player like his dad....james stretches for the score...the sophomore is a very good receiver.... jase dressler is not a guy i would want to tackle...the south running back is a bad man...he's certainly not afraid of contact ....but he finds paydirt.... south at it again... collins turner finds kc bender...love the fight by the south receiver as he holds on to the footbal and carries a northview defender into the endzone... when you play northview if you want to win you have to stop qb trey shaw... good luck with that... what a deep ball by shaw to trevor cook who makes spectular td grab with the db all over him... mister shaw turned 18 this week, happy birthday trey...shaw and cook hook up again on another beautiful deep touchdown pass ....those two are going to be a lot of fun to watch.... next week things get going for real... terre haute south has a big one at castle, they played two really good games last year .... northview has an opener they circle every year, they face their biggest school when they host terre haute north... fresh off their sectional title last year, terre haute at home
