Speech to Text for We had some storms moving in...and then they were gone. Kevin explains

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in the evening. saturday partly sunny, with a high near 84. calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the morning. saturday night mostly clear, with a low around 63. north northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. cloudy, with a low around 66. west wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday partly sunny, with a high near 84. calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the morning. saturday night mostly clear, with a low around 63. north northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. [e0]break 3 cloudy, with a low around 66. west wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday partly sunny, with a high near 84. calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the morning. saturday night mostly clear, with a low around 63. north northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. [e0]break 3 cloudy, with a low around 66. west wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday partly sunny, with a high near 84. calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the morning. saturday night mostly clear, with a low around 63. north northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. [e0]break 3 cloudy, with a low around 66. west wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. saturday partly sunny, with a high near 84. calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the morning. saturday night mostly clear, with a low around 63. north northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. [e0]break 3 welcome back... one week from right