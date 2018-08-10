Clear
ZF Marshall special event

Posted: Fri Aug 10 19:21:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 10 19:21:42 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for ZF Marshall special event

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

history.... with new technology! today, "z-f marshall" had a special event for its 65th anniversary. employees and their families enjoyed food, music, and plant demonstration s. the facility makes car safety electronics, like airbags and crash sensors. company leaders are excited to incorporate new camera technology. it supports semi-automated driving functions. being at the forefront all of that, start looking at the global strategy and the part that the plant plays, that's a pretty exciting thing to be a part of that. it's not only about coming to the plant and working 7 hours and going home, it's about taking pride in what you do. the plant manager told us this is one of z-f's largest plants in north america. 800 people work there! the terre haute air show is in just a few days.
