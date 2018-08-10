Speech to Text for ZF Marshall special event

history.... with new technology! today, "z-f marshall" had a special event for its 65th anniversary. employees and their families enjoyed food, music, and plant demonstration s. the facility makes car safety electronics, like airbags and crash sensors. company leaders are excited to incorporate new camera technology. it supports semi-automated driving functions. being at the forefront all of that, start looking at the global strategy and the part that the plant plays, that's a pretty exciting thing to be a part of that. it's not only about coming to the plant and working 7 hours and going home, it's about taking pride in what you do. the plant manager told us this is one of z-f's largest plants in north america. 800 people work there!