Speech to Text for Sullivan County hosts National Night Out

out took on a special meaning this year. "there are two of our buddies that are not here tonight, rob pitts and clay shidler, and while they may not be here in body they certainly are here in spirit." news 10's heather good joins us live in the studio. she explains how the community is honoring two fallen heroes. [b12]sullivan county national night out-front pkg national night out is an opportunity for law enforcement and first responders to connect with the people they serve. this year... there was a special show of support... for two men who dedicated their lives to protecting others. nats: "we are here to honor two extraordinary heroes." people bowed their heads to remember terre haute police officer rob pitts and hymera - jackson fire chief clay shidler ahead of sullivan's national night out. both pitts and shidler were longtme supporters of the annual event. covered: sheriff clark cottom says, "rob with the terre haute city police swat team was here every year to put on demonstrations for the kids. clay shidler was here every year organizer the fire trucks, the ems." officer pitts was gunned down in may. chief shidler died after a car accident last month. sheriff clark cottom says, "well, certainly rob was tragically cut down and you know it just tore our hearts out when that happened and you know just a few months later we lost clay and you know a lot of folks don't know but clay's death was actually attributed to in the line of duty as he had been out the night before on a rescue run very very late into the night and got little to no sleep before he went to work so we know that that added stress played a role in his death." officer pitt's patrol car was parked next to another vehicle chief shidler was instrumental in securing for the county. before he died... shidler got a grant to buy this all terrain "u-t-v" to be used for rescue operations in remote locations. cottom says, "actually, the very day that he died he had received some pictures of it and was spreading those pictures around to other coworkers showing them the utv. he was very very proud of the machine that's here today." the chief's brother and fellow firefighter says the vehicle is a testament to his dedication and example of his legacy. estel shidler, hymera volunteer fire department ad brother says, "he always kept saying i want to see it through, i want to see it through, i'm going to see it through." covered: "when we got it we took it to the cemetery just so he could finish the work." an empty table... with chairs tipped down... was also set for the men... to show that while they may not be here in body... they are in spirit. in sullivan, heather good, news 10. people in marshall also enjoyed a