Speech to Text for Night on the National Road

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

night out tonight. the community had its "night out on the national road." several groups helped put together a lot of fun! there were police, fire, and army vehicles for families to explore. they also checked out a petting zoo... face painting... and bounce houses. a manufacturing facility in marshall, illinois is celebrating a strong