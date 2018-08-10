Speech to Text for Mother of Garrett Sands demands justice for her son's death

as a mother seeks justice for her deceased son. earlier tonight ... we heard about protests happening at the vigo county courthouse. we found jayna sullivan was one of those protesters. you'll remember her son, garrett sands was killed earlier this year. nathan derickson is the main suspect in that case. he's currently in home detention. tonight in an exclusive, sullivan shares a message she wants everyone to hear .. this mother has something she wants you to hear. "i have nothing negative to say about the prosecution at this time. i'm just wanting attention to the seriousness of my son's case. her son.. is garrett sands. police say he died at a party when nathan derickson pointed a gun at him ... and fired. "i don't like that the person who killed my son is home on house arrest." they are powerful words... written from jayna sullivan's heart she took that campaign straight to the courthouse. her family feels the courts were too lenient on the person charged with killing her son. " my son.... is dead and the person who killed him is at home on house arrest and i find that disturbing." vigo county prosecutor, terry modesitt also wants justice. he joined sullivan as she read her statement to us. he wants her and others to know his office is working to bring the harshest punishment possible for this case, if derickson is found guilty. 13:40:08,22 "whether someone has a particular race, whether someone has money, whether someone has a position, or anything like that, that doesn't come into play." meanwhile, sullivan knows that she's at the beginning of a very long process ... but she draws inspiration from the person who still motivates her. 13:35:11,06 i read in the bible where my son had underlined verses. every verse that he highlighted talked about being strong and courageous. so regardless of what happens, we have to be strong through this. for him." derickson will have a court hearing next month.