Clear

Taking a ride in a C47

Taking a ride in a C47

Posted: Fri Aug 10 15:41:51 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 10 15:41:52 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Taking a ride in a C47

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

valley this week.. it's all leading up to the terre haute air show! news 10s sarah lehman took flight through history in a c-47 used in world war two today. she joins us live now from the terre haute regional airport. sarah.. how was that flight? [b21]c 47 ride-live pkg rondrell... it was the ride of the lifetime... like you said it was in a c 47 plane that was built in 19-44. it was used in over 100 missions in world war two. the family who owns the piece of history says it's something that the whole family loves to do. it was 19-36 and luxury planes of history says it's something that the whole family loves to do. it was 19-36 and luxury planes were just starting to fill production lines. they were were just starting to fill production lines. they were quickly turned into war planes when world war two started. one of those planes is right in our back yard. "came off the factory assessembly line on june second 19-44 it was then 6 days later transferred to the canadian government june 8th and then right from then right into combat and then june 13th it landed in europe." "missed d day by just about a week" this is what it looked like when the browns bought the plane about a year ago. now, it looks almost like it did during the war...inside and out. :"we spent about a little over a year with the restoration and it's still got a lot of work to do but over a year with the restoration and it's still got a lot of work to do but aesthically it's come a long way." the whole family is involved in the project. during our ride they told us all the things that had to be restored. both of their sons helped.. even in the extreme heat. "as always aviation is a passion for our entire family. our boys are as heavily involved in it as we are." "i think we always had the one day dream that this would maybe happen." flying over the city today in their plane ... "i think it's still surreal don't you?" "yeah, it's a grand old lady to fly." now this is just one of the planes that you're going to see at the terre haute air show next weekend. tickets for that are still available. for more information you can go to our website that's w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. live at the terre haute regional airport sarah lehman news 10 . back to you. [b22]125th founders day at union-otsr vo it's a big day for union hospital.. the wabash
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
A Pretty Nice Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Look up this weekend, the Perseid Meteor Show is happening!

Image

Taking a ride in a C47

Image

125th Founders Day at Union Hospital

Image

Advocacy Forum

Image

Centric Innovation Workshop

Image

Dock ribbon cutting at Fairbanks

Image

Chip and Seal projects to start in several Wabash Valley counties

Image

Jon Marshall approved for work release program

Image

Barry Wolfe sentenced for sex crimes

Image

Pet Saver Friday Aug 10th

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday