Speech to Text for Taking a ride in a C47

valley this week.. it's all leading up to the terre haute air show! news 10s sarah lehman took flight through history in a c-47 used in world war two today. she joins us live now from the terre haute regional airport. sarah.. how was that flight? c 47 ride-live pkg rondrell... it was the ride of the lifetime... like you said it was in a c 47 plane that was built in 19-44. it was used in over 100 missions in world war two. the family who owns the piece of history says it's something that the whole family loves to do. it was 19-36 and luxury planes were just starting to fill production lines. they were quickly turned into war planes when world war two started. one of those planes is right in our back yard. "came off the factory assessembly line on june second 19-44 it was then 6 days later transferred to the canadian government june 8th and then right from then right into combat and then june 13th it landed in europe." "missed d day by just about a week" this is what it looked like when the browns bought the plane about a year ago. now, it looks almost like it did during the war...inside and out. :"we spent about a little over a year with the restoration and it's still got a lot of work to do but aesthically it's come a long way." the whole family is involved in the project. during our ride they told us all the things that had to be restored. both of their sons helped.. even in the extreme heat. "as always aviation is a passion for our entire family. our boys are as heavily involved in it as we are." "i think we always had the one day dream that this would maybe happen." flying over the city today in their plane ... "i think it's still surreal don't you?" "yeah, it's a grand old lady to fly." now this is just one of the planes that you're going to see at the terre haute air show next weekend. tickets for that are still available. for more information you can go to our website that's w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. live at the terre haute regional airport sarah lehman news 10 . back to you.