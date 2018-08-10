Speech to Text for 125th Founders Day at Union Hospital

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

valley mainstay is celebrating 125 years of service! union unveiled a legacy wall to mark the day. the wall tells the hospitals story. norma shaw served with union hospital for 38 years. she says things have changed a lot since she started working their.. its unbelievable. i keep saying im gonna write a book but i haven't slowed down to take time to do that. the changes that i have seen are unbelievable. the legacy wall was inspired by saint francis and saint vincent hospitals. a grant from the hospital foundation made it possible.