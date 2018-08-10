Speech to Text for Dock ribbon cutting at Fairbanks

that's because the new boat dock is finished! it'll give more access to kayaks.. canoes.. and row boats. it will also allow the "wabash valley crew" to safely put their boats in the water! a co-founder of the organization says this dock makes things a lot easier. it's hard to access the water here unless you have a special dock even the first two years we walked these boats down into the water down the boat ramp.. thats treacherous. these boats are 60 feet long. the organization is looking to expand . it wants to bring crews from other states into the area.