Speech to Text for Jon Marshall approved for work release program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

court today. jon marshall faces several charges including attempted murder.. criminal confinement.. robbery ..and battery court documents say marshall and dereck worthington entered a home on 6th avenue in terre haute. police say they threatened to kill the victim and took his oxygen tank.. debit cards.. and money.. today the court was advised that marshall was approved for the work release program. he is awaiting approval for in-house detention programs. the state objected to marshall's placement in any vigo county community corrections program. marshall remains in custody with his bond set at 150-thousand dollars with no 10 percent.