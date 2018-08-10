Speech to Text for Barry Wolfe sentenced for sex crimes

breaking news for you at this hour... a former illinois youth basketball coach has learned his fate. good evening to you and thanks for joining us. news 10 has learned barry wolfe will serve the maximum sentece of 60 years in prison. wolfe recently pleaded guilty to sexual assault and sexual abuse. police arrested him in october of 20-17. he was the former a-a-u girls basketball coach of the central illinois storm. news 10s garrett brown tells us what happened today in the coles county, illinois courtroom. family, friends, and teammates of those who were victims of barry wolfe packed the courtroom. one victim in a written statment said because of wolfe's actions.. high school was a living hell. victims in this case shared their stories for several hours. one of them talked about the harassment she faced long after what she said happened. that includes receiving hundreds of text messages.. and even letters in the mail. but what brought many tears to people in the court room was the interview of wolfe admitting to what he did. wolfe confirmed to police that he had sexually abused multiple females. at one point in the video.. he said quote - "i thought myself as a father figure to her." judge o'brien sentenced wolfe to 60 years in prison with 297 days already served since his arrest. ust before judge o'brien gave his sentence...he stated this is to "protect the public and insure in never happens again." coles county states attorney brian bower said he is behind the judges decision for the maxium penalty. " " initially, wolfe faced about 55 charges. again all but four of those were dropped through a plea agreement. he has 30 days to appeal reporting from charleston illinois.. im news 10s garrett brown.