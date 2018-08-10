Friday Afternoon Weather

Clear

Posted: Fri Aug 10 09:28:58 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 10 09:34:11 PDT 2018
afternoon, with mixing sun and clouds. scattered showers look likely - right along the i-70 line - between 4 and 8 this evening. then, lows tonight dropping to 67 - still a few showers possible. a few left over showers may stick around tomorrow; but the sky becomes mainly sunny with a high at 86.
Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
