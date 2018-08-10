Speech to Text for Friday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

afternoon, with mixing sun and clouds. scattered showers look likely - right along the i-70 line - between 4 and 8 this evening. then, lows tonight dropping to 67 - still a few showers possible. a few left over showers may stick around tomorrow; but the sky becomes mainly sunny with a high at 86.