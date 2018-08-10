Speech to Text for Former AAU basketball coach set to be sentenced on Friday for sex crimes

hearing for a former coach, who pleaded guilty to sexual abuse. barry wolfe faces up to 60 years in prison. he is the former a-a-u basketball coach -- of the central illinois storm. in june, he pleaded guilty to 3 counts of sexual assault -- and one count of sexual abuse. they stem from allegations from former players. news 10's garrett brown is in the courtroom right now. some players may give impact statements. he will have a full report of what happened -- tonight on news 10 first at five. police need "your" help -- finding a