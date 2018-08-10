Clear

YMCA Red Gala

The Red Gala takes place on Friday, August 24th from 6pm-10pm at the Red barn At Sycamore Farm.

Posted: Fri Aug 10 06:20:35 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 10 06:38:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for YMCA Red Gala

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

place on friday, august 24th from 6:00-10:00pm at the red barn at sycamore farm. the evening will feature live performances by brandon and mallory halleck, with emcee and auctioneer 100.7 dj kevin lambert. all proceeds from the evening benefit the ymca and the valuable programs and services we provide the wabash valley. those interested in premium seating with the best view of the performances, can reserve a table for $600 . there are limited tables at this price - so reserve early! these tables also provide sponsors the opportunity to showcase their businesses with signage. sponsors will receive special mention at the event as well as social media mentions as a thank you from the ymca for your support. outer tables run $400 . individual tickets can also be purchased for $50/piece. tickets include a delicious three-course meal prepared by terre haute's premier chef kris kraut of the butler's pantry, and entertainment by the dance studio; plus access to one of the best auctions in town! drinks will be available for purchase at the red barn bar top. contact erin gregory, development and communications director at the ymca, to reserve your seat today - egregory@ymcaswv.org. the ymca also greatly accepts all donations made to our live and silent auction.
