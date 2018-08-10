Speech to Text for Another weak cold front will move through Friday afternoon

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Scattered afternoon thundershowers possible. High: 88° Friday evening: Scattered thundershowers possible. Low: 65° Saturday: AM Fog Possible. Sun and clouds, with showers possible. Detailed Forecast: Another weak cold front will move through Friday afternoon, bringing the possibility of scattered showers and thundershowers. Those could last into Friday evening. There is a slight chance of a few lingering showers on Saturday, but the weekend looks mostly dry and cooler than average. Next week will bring another round of rain chances by about mid week.