Another weak cold front will move through Friday afternoon

Friday: Partly cloudy. Scattered afternoon thundershowers possible. High: 88° Friday evening: Scattered thundershowers possible. Low: 65°

Posted: Fri Aug 10 04:02:24 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 10 04:07:39 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Friday: Partly cloudy. Scattered afternoon thundershowers possible. High: 88° Friday evening: Scattered thundershowers possible. Low: 65° Saturday: AM Fog Possible. Sun and clouds, with showers possible. Detailed Forecast: Another weak cold front will move through Friday afternoon, bringing the possibility of scattered showers and thundershowers. Those could last into Friday evening. There is a slight chance of a few lingering showers on Saturday, but the weekend looks mostly dry and cooler than average. Next week will bring another round of rain chances by about mid week.
