Police investigate overnight shooting

back to the breaking news we just mentioned involving a shooting. it happened just after midnight on terre haute's northside. that's where we find news 10's jon swaner. he joins us live from the scene. jon, what can you tell us. ////////// melissa we are live in the 19- hundred block of north 6th street. that's where police responded to a shooting. vigo county central dispatch tells us they received multiple calls on this shooting at 12:34 this morning. we can tell you a female was shot in the lower abdomen. but that's where information on this shooting dries up. we don't know who's involved or how it happened. we do know city police have taken some witnesses to headquaters to take statements. once again, a female has been shot in the lower abdomen. it happened just after midnight. we'll continue working with police to get more information as to exactly what happened. live in the 1900 block of north 6th street in terre haute, i'm news 10's jon swaner, back to you. lots of news to get to this morning !!