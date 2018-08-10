Clear

Police investigate overnight shooting

Details are few, but News 10 confirms a juvenile was shot

to get right back to our top story. new overnight -- we're following breaking news here in terre haute. that's where city police -- are investigating a shooting it happened just after midnight on the city's northside. news 10's jon swaner has been working on this story throughout the morning. he's live to tell us what he has found out. ////////// melissa we are live in the 19- hundred block of north 6th street. that's where police responded to a shooting. vigo county central dispatch tells us they received multiple calls on this shooting at 12:34 this morning. we can tell you a female was shot in the lower abdomen. but that's where information on this shooting dries up. we don't know who's involved or how it happened. we do know city police have taken some witnesses to headquaters to take statements. once again, a female has been shot in the lower abdomen. it happened just after midnight. we'll continue working with police to get more information as to exactly what happened. live in the 1900 block of north 6th street in terre haute, i'm news 10's jon swaner, back to you. weather-wise, storm team 10's eric stidman is keeping close watch on our friday and weekend forecast. good morning, eric. several dry hours today -
