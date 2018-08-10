Clear

TH Rex take game one of championship

Rex up 1-0 in Prospect League Championship series

Posted: Thu Aug 09 20:20:16 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 09 20:20:16 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for TH Rex take game one of championship

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

terre haute rex opened game one of the prospect league championship series tonight manager tyler wampler his team is playing their best ball of the summer.... the rex certainly backed up coach wampler's words this evening... the opener of this best of three championship series took place in terre haute... the rex would put together an impressive two out rally in the first....roby enriquez starts it with an rbi single to right, good guys up one-nothing... austin why-ler has just tore the cover off the baseball this summer for the rex... he drives in his first of three rbi in this game with a double to left center.... and the rex weren't done in the first.... nelson munoz smokes one just over the kokomo shortstops head ... that base-hit caps a three-run inning and the rex did all that damage with two outs ... the rex craig sheppard likes to go shopping at the gap, tonight it was the gap in left center at bob warn field....the guys in blue up eight-two... later in the inning ....mason spiers rips a single to center.... rex on cruise control at this point... the terre haute rex send kokomo a big message tonight, rex destroy them ------??? the rex take a one=ohh series lead in this best of three series and now sit just one win away from the prospect league championship... the indiana state football team completed preseason practice number
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
A warm overnight, with some fog.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TH Rex take game one of championship

Image

Crime Stoppers: Forgery, Theft and Failure to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Gathering Timber for Pioneer Village

Image

Honey Creek Mall Family Fun Night

Image

Drug Court press conference

Image

How is Terre Haute doing financially?

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Knox County Invasive Species Ordinance

Image

Aldi holds hiring spree

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday