Speech to Text for TH Rex take game one of championship

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

terre haute rex opened game one of the prospect league championship series tonight manager tyler wampler his team is playing their best ball of the summer.... the rex certainly backed up coach wampler's words this evening... the opener of this best of three championship series took place in terre haute... the rex would put together an impressive two out rally in the first....roby enriquez starts it with an rbi single to right, good guys up one-nothing... austin why-ler has just tore the cover off the baseball this summer for the rex... he drives in his first of three rbi in this game with a double to left center.... and the rex weren't done in the first.... nelson munoz smokes one just over the kokomo shortstops head ... that base-hit caps a three-run inning and the rex did all that damage with two outs ... the rex craig sheppard likes to go shopping at the gap, tonight it was the gap in left center at bob warn field....the guys in blue up eight-two... later in the inning ....mason spiers rips a single to center.... rex on cruise control at this point... the terre haute rex send kokomo a big message tonight, rex destroy them ------??? the rex take a one=ohh series lead in this best of three series and now sit just one win away from the prospect league championship...