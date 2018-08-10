Speech to Text for Crime Stoppers: Forgery, Theft and Failure to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender

off the streets. vigo county chief deputy john moats has more in tonight's crime stoppers report. this week crime stoppers needs your help in locating a wanted individual from the terre haute area. according to vigo county court records, franklin s. cooper, has two active warrants out of vigo county superior courts 1 and 5 for the charges of forgery, theft and failure to register as a sex or violent offender. cooper is described as a 51 year old white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 215 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. if you have any information on the whereabouts of cooper, call our tip line at 812-238-stop or go online at wthitv.com and follow the links. remember all tips to crime stoppers are anonymous and you could receive up to $1000 if your tip leads to an arrest. for crime stoppers and news10 i'm chief deputy john moats.