Speech to Text for Gathering Timber for Pioneer Village

cash. fowler park less than one year ago. storm team 10's brady harp joined up with park officials and volunteers gathering logs that will be used to repair a new cabin. you may remember the fire last september that destroyed the cochran cabin in pioneer village at fowler park. now - the vigo county parks department is working to replace the cabin - with the goal of preserving it's historical value. adam grossman: "we got a cabin in greene county to reclaim to save history. unfortunately when you are saving history it's almost 200 years old and a lot of the logs were rotten and needed replaced. " crews are now gathering logs in southern vigo county. people involved say the process is challenging. grossman: "the first couple locust logs that were straight and solid was a challenge. we got those in our possession now and we're just trying to clear a path to some of these logs and it's difficult sometimes. " the cabin at pioneer village was obviously important to it's former caretaker ron gillin. that's why he's volunteering to help. ron gillin: "i actually had a couple of logs that we were able to cut on my property and actually one of them is on the trailer here behind me so we'll be able to use that and that will be a legacy for my family and that cabin." the time and timber are a small price to pay to replace - for him - a local landmark. gillin: "it does my heart good to be able to get out here and help." officials say rebuilding the cabin with logs from the county is important... grossman: "for decades we'll be able to say the timber that is from the property down here just miles from fowler park were used to rebuild the cabin there at fowler park." rooting history one log at a time... in vigo county - brady harp - storm team 10. they hope to start reconstuction immediately. the goal is to have the cabin complete before pioneer days at fowler park in october. now to the weather department...