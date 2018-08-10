Clear

Drug Court press conference

Drug Court press conference

Posted: Thu Aug 09 19:45:14 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 09 19:45:15 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Drug Court press conference

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

funding...the vigo county drug court made a big annoucement today. the court is getting a one million dollar grant. it comes from the department of health and human services and substance abuse and mental health services administration. the money will be stretched out over five years. the first year they'll get 162 thousand dollars. that money will generally go toward things that help keep an office operating. with a bigger staff..the drug court is hoping to help more people. [b5]drug court presser-sot "end of the day we're all really here for the same team so to speak which is we're here to serve the public. and that's what we hope these funds will help us do." the budget will officially start september 30th of this year. it'll continue until 20--22. tomorrow -- a judge should sentence a former coach
