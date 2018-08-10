Speech to Text for How is Terre Haute doing financially?

good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10.. the city council got an update on the financial plan during a special meeting earlier this evening. news 10's heather good was there. she's now live outside city hall with more on the city's financial future. the overall message of tonight's meeting was "it's getting better." the council heard from h-j umbaugh and associates. the consulant went over a draft of the city's comprehensive financial plan. it's just a draft as the city is waiting on information from the county and state. the consultant says the city is headed in the right direction and reducing the defecit. the consultant explains... at the end of 20-16... several of the main operating funds had a negative cash balance totaling 7- point-1 million dollars. at the end of 20-17... the numbers improved rather dramatically... and the funds had a positive cash balance of 232-thousand dollars. the consultant tells me... the city has limited options to bring more money in. she suggests a municipal wheel tax. that would mean you would pay a tax when you renew your drivers licence or registration. mayor duke bennett says that's an option he is not interested in right now. another option is a local income tax... but the administration and city council cannot take action to impose it. paige sansone, h j umbaugh & associates, partner says, "only the county council has the ability to adopt that and really those options, that local income tax option is the one that would generate the most revenue for the city." curtis debaun, city council president, says, "we still have a while to go but we are getting there and if we continue on with this trend we're going to be in a better place pretty soon." there was also a regular meeting tonight... where the council got a draft of next year's budget where the council got a draft of next year's budget proposal. there will be a public hearing on the budget september 6th ... a special meeting september 19th... and the council could vote on the budget as soon as october 11th. live in terre haute, heather good, news 10.