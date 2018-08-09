Speech to Text for Knox County Invasive Species Ordinance

and that has some businesses concerned. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in vincennes. he breaks down their concerns and how the ordiance will impact them. [c3]knox county invasive spieces-live pkg a new invasive spieces ordinance in knox county is the first of it's kind in the state. but not everyone agrees with the action. perk-a-lawn gardens has been in vincennes since 1979. "we are one of at least five big landscapers in knox county." as director of operations, ryan lough is concerned what the new invasive species ordinance may mean for his company. "we've got all these plants on here, we've got suggested things, we've got all of these things on here and the wording." the ordinance bans 64 species of plants in knox county. area landscapers sell several of those plants. lough says not all of the plants on the list are invasive. "this is a norway maple. and norway maples have been put on the list for removal for invasive species. this plant happens to be a crimson king which happens to be a norway maple but is not invasive. and would be not for sale in knox county anymore." will drews with the knox county soil and water conservation district says the new ordinance is not intended to hurt area businesses. "we don't want to make this too burdonsome for nurserys and landscape companies. so we're going to get with them pretty soon here and make sure they don't order new stock of these species which they wont be able to sell." drews says they hope to work with businesses in order to find alternatives to invasive plants. lough hopes to work with the new board on the ordinance. "we need to narrow that down and look at the wording. maybe come back with some revised wording so that it benefits them, it benefits the landscapers, it benefits business" the new ordinance creates a new board to oversee the law. that board will help enforce the law as well as handle complaints. live in vincennes, gary brian news 10. i'll