Aldi holds hiring spree

Aldi holds hiring spree

Posted: Thu Aug 09 15:53:28 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 09 15:53:28 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

stores across indiana and northern kentucky.. aldi's is working on a product expansion nationwide.. including terre haute it'll be able to offer more fresh products for customers. that's a 5-billion dollar investment! the expansion will grow its store count to more than 2- thousand stores by 20-22. aldi will be hosting a one day hiring spree august 18th. there will be one at the holiday in on u.s 41. the event will last from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. the company is looking for manager trainees... shift managers.. and store associates.. community members around terre haute met today to better our
