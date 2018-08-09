Clear

Remembering Dr. Garcia

Remembering Dr. Garcia

Posted: Thu Aug 09 15:52:21 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 09 15:52:21 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

restaurant in terre haute...you know you won't have to battle cigarette smoke with your meal. it's just a given these days that public facilities are smoke free. but that wasn't always the case. and there's one man who's responsible for that better health. thanks to doctor enrico garcia.... we can all breathe alittle better. tonight we celebrate the life of the former vigo county health commissioner... as his family and friends mourn his loss. the medical field is in brian garcia's blood. you'll find the terre haute man working the business side of "wellness for life". working toward a better quality of life for local patients. something his father...doctor enrico garcia did for more than 30 years. ...it's all about wanting to be a servant. he lived to be a servant really and that's how he gave back". doctor garcia came to terre haute regional hospital as a general surgeon. he served as vigo county's health commissioner from 2002 to 2013. during that time he spearheaded efforts to pass what was called a "clean air ordinance". making the community's work places, hospitals and restaurants smoke free. a controversial move at the time. but something brian says his father was passionate about. ...i think it's great being able to walk into a restaurant and not have to worry whether i'm gonna walk out smelling like smoke" as health commissioner, doctor garcia also helped initiate the tire amnesty program. a community-wide gathering of old tires. all to help prevent mosquito-borne illnesses like the west nile virus. and you could always find him contributing his time and his money to worthwhile organizations like united cerebral palsy. ...his biggest attribute would be that if he knew that this is what we need to deliver he'll get all parties involved and try to figure out how can we get it done. dr. enrico garcia died july 27th in las vegas. a huge family man. proud of his 10 children. loved by more than 20 grandchildren. a man who truly left a healthy legacy in terre haute. a memorial mass for doctor garcia will be held saturday at 11 am at saint margaret mary catholic church in terre haute. visitation will also be saturday from 9 to 11 am. there's a little piece of history in terre haute that
