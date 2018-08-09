Speech to Text for Head lice at Vigo County Schools and the new policy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a big change for health practices in vigo county schools. at 5 today.. i attended a press conference with school and health leaders. they were breaking down a new procedure with head lice. the district "had" been operating under the "no nit" policy. a child with lice was sent home until all the "live lice" and nits were gone. nits are lice egg casings. starting "this" year, that policy is gone. kids with lice can return... as long as they're getting treatment. school leaders say they're doing this for a few reasons. first, they want to keep up with recommendatio ns from the c-d-c and other health organizations. they all agree there is no serious health threat for kids who have lice, and research shows they don't spread as easily as many believe. second, they want to keep kids in school. and finally, they want to erase the stigma associated with lice. they say other districts in indiana have already made these changes. they stress your child is not at greater risk of getting lice now that this is in place. but they also say the child who has lice won't be at greater risk for bullying while still in school. they say they'll take extra caution in how they deal with the situation. 17:05:23,15 "we're not going to tell anybody about this. you know, reassure the kids it's not a hygiene issue. it's a problem with being dirty or poor or anything else. because we don't want to broadcast the child has headlice. " parents will soon get a letter explaining this procedure. the school will vote to adopt this change as a permanent policy in the future.