Clear

Margaret Avenue Beams are here

Margaret Avenue Beams are here

Posted: Thu Aug 09 14:27:24 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 09 14:27:24 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Margaret Avenue Beams are here

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

railroad overpass project. "the beams" that will make-up "the overpass" arrived at the job site today. city engineer "chuck ennis".. told "news 10".. "the contractor" will use "massive cranes" to lift and place the beams into place. "ennis" also said .. "this summer's relatively dry weather".. has allowed construction crews to make significantly good time on this project. it's still slated for completion.. sometime next year. "invasive plants" back in the news today. what "1"-local county is doing to get
Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
A warm overnight, with some fog.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Knox County Invasive Species Ordinance

Image

Aldi holds hiring spree

Image

Remembering Dr. Garcia

Image

Head lice at Vigo County Schools and the new policy

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Margaret Avenue Beams are here

Image

Global Leadership Summit

Image

Alliance for a Healthier Indiana

Image

New trial date set for Jason Morales

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton