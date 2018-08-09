Clear

Global Leadership Summit

Posted: Thu Aug 09 14:23:26 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 09 14:23:27 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Global Leadership Summit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

than "200"-"local leaders got together today "for the global leadership summit". all in attendance had "1"-goal in mind.. to become "better leaders in our community". "the global leadership summit" is an international broadcast out of chicago. "area churches", "non-profits", and "business leaders".. gathered together today for that summit. this is the 2nd year "that maryland community church" has hosted the event. "the senior pastor of the church says".. it's a great way "to build the city". /////// ////// "so there's a good hunger. all of us we just want to be better. it's people who believe in this place and say i want our city to be better my business our church to be better and so i want to be better and they'll do whatever they can to make that happen." /////// you can learn more "about the global leadership summit" on our website...that's at "w-t-h-i-t-v dot com". we reached "a major milestone" in the margaret avenue
