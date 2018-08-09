Clear

Alliance for a Healthier Indiana

the country". and "the wabash valley".. is even worse! "today".. an event was held "at ivy tech community college in terre haute".. to help improve those statistics. "city", "county", "state", "government officials" .. along with "medical providers" and "business leaders" gathered to gain focus and insight on the current health of hoosiers. especially.. "the wabash valley". /////// [b15]alliance for a healthier indiana-sot vo ///// ""healthcare is expensive and if we want to grow economically, indystry looks at what your healthcare costs. and if we have a very high cost employee, in other words not a healthy employee, industries may go somewhere else. so it has some huge economic ramifications for the state." /////// "doctor turner says".. "education", "funding", and "prevention" are also "key" t improving health across the state. [b16]first weather-wx "the storm team"
A warm overnight, with some fog.
