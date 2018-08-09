Speech to Text for Dylan Morgan's charges bumped to murder

that claimed the life "of a young terre haute man". "20"-year-old "dylan morgan" appeared "before judge john roach" this morning "to face formal charges". "police say".. he's responsible for killing "18"- year-old "gage yoop" at a home "on cleveland avenue" early sunday morning. "morgan" now faces charges "of murder", "reckless homicide", "altering the scene of a death", "obstruction of justice", "possesssion of marijuana" and "illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage". "morgan remains behind bars "with no bond". "a jury trial" has been set "for january 28th". "police say".. "morgan" originally reported that "yoop" shot himself. however.. "police say".. "morgan" pointed the gun at "yoop" and it went off. "police say".. drugs and alcohol were involved. meanwhile.. "sah-bree neace".. another suspect in this case.. is preliminarily charged "with obstruction of justice" and "maintaining a common nuisance" she'll face a judge "a week from today". and.. "a new trial date".. is set for